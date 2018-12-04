Love has been out since late October with a toe injury but is hoping to return sometime in January, according to The Athletic.

Kevin Love does not appear to be going anywhere.

The Cavaliers have had “no discussions” about trading the 30-year-old star forward, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified team sources. Love has been out since late October with a toe injury but is hoping to return sometime in January.

Cleveland is excited to pair Love with rookie point guard Collin Sexton, the report says.

Love signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavaliers this summer shortly after LeBron James left the team and joined the Lakers. He averaged 19 points and 13.5 rebounds in four games this season before he went down with the toe injury.

The Cavaliers have registered a disastrous 5-18 record so far this season. They fired former coach Tyronn Lue in late October after an 0-6 start and replaced him with Larry Drew.

Drew said Monday he thought the Cavaliers would be “a lot better” with Love back on the floor.

“Kevin has been our go-to guy, and we haven’t had that all season long,” Drew told The Athletic. “And then Kevin gives us, not taking anything away from our other big guys, but he’s our No. 1 post priority and we haven’t had that all year. That makes it tough.”

The Cavaliers will host the Warriors on Wednesday.