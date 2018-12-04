The Nuggets brought the fight to the Raptors in Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

The Nuggets brought the fight to the Raptors in Scotiabank Arena on Monday. Denver snapped Toronto’s eight-game winning streak by defeating it 106-103, proving to be worthy competition for the East’s top contender.

Denver notched its sixth consecutive win and it got a huge night from Nikola Jokic, who recorded his second triple-double of the season with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. Gary Harris left the game in the first quarter with a hip injury but Jamal Murray thrived in his absence by posting 21 points in the contest.

Kawhi Leonard chipped in with 27 points for the Raptors.

Studs of the Night

Stephen Curry and the Warriors fell short to the Pistons last game, but he bounced back in a big way on Monday by scoring 30 points and sinking six 3-pointers in Golden State’s 128-111 victory over the Hawks.

Julius Randle scored a career high 37 points on 15-of-24 shooting in the Pelicans’ 129-126 loss to the Clippers.

Bradley Beal scored 27 points in a close 110-107 victory over the Knicks.

Duds of the Night

Paul Millsap scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting, but his Nuggets still came out on top.

Kevin Knox scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting for the Knicks in their loss to the Wizards.

Highlights

This over the head hurl by Markieff Morris jump-started a series of flashy passes for the Wizards for a fast break score.

Markieff Morris flips it over his head to spark the @WashWizards fastbreak! End of Q3:#DCFamily 86#NewYorkForever 80 pic.twitter.com/CxcnioAbaN — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2018

What’s Next?

Spurs (11-12) at Jazz (11-13) 9:00 p.m. ET — These two team’s don’t have the most impressive records, but both sides are trying to stay afloat in the Western Conference. Utah is 14th in the West while San Antonio sits at 12th, but only five wins stand between them and the head of the pack. The Jazz lost a 102-100 nail biter to the Heat on Sunday while the Spurs rode a 36-point performance by DeMar Derozan to a 131-118 victory over the Trailblazers.