Chicago Bulls fire head coach Fred Hoiberg

The Bulls are out to a 5-19 start this season, sealing Hoiberg’s fate.

The Chicago Bulls have fired head coach Fred Hoiberg, the team announced Monday morning.

Associate head coach Jim Boylen was promoted to head coach.

Hoiberg spent plenty of time on the hot seat in his three-plus seasons in Chicago. He compiled a 115-155 mark in his tenure, but last season’s 27-55 record was the Bulls’ worst since 2003-04. The team, which had made the playoffs seven straight seasons before Hoiberg joined them from a successful run at Iowa State, has missed the postseason two of his first three years at the helm. This year’s 5-19 start sealed his fate.

Executive VP of basketball operations John Paxson said the move was made to help “build the right habits” on the team.

“Decisions like this one are never easy to make, however I felt this was the right choice for our organization at this time,” Paxson said in a statement. “After a thorough evaluation, I elected to make this move with the overall development of our team in mind. As a team, I believe it is imperative that we make unfaltering strides in the right direction and build the right habits to help put our players in the best position to evolve not only now, but into the future.

“I want to thank Fred for his dedication and efforts, as well as for his enduring commitment to our team.”

Hoiberg, who was in the fourth season of a five-year contract, knew entering this season he was on the hot seat.

‘‘It’s too hard to operate when you have that mindset of what could potentially happen,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times. “You have to live in the moment, and you have to coach in the moment. There is a tremendous amount of pressure that comes with this job for all 30 of us in this position. You just try and go out and handle it as what’s best for the future of the franchise. … I understand the pressure and the expectations to get this turned around quickly.’’