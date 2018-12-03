Simmons finished Philadelphia’s win over Memphis with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes of action.

Ben Simmons wanted to stay on the court Sunday.

The 22-year-old star said he sprained his left ankle in the 76ers’ 103-95 win over the Grizzlies. Simmons, however, played through the injury.

Simmons was asked why he didn’t leave the game when he met with reporters after the victory.

“It’s only a sprained ankle,” Simmons said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Simmons finished Philadelphia’s win with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. He shot 8-of-10 from the field and added two steals in 37 minutes of action.

The victory was the 76ers’ fourth in a row and eighth in their last nine games. They hold a 17-8 record.