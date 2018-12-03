The 28-year-old Warriors forward has been dealing with a toe sprain and has not played since Nov. 15.

Draymond Green appears at least a week away from returning to the court.

The 28-year-old Warriors forward, who has been dealing with a toe sprain and has not played since Nov. 15, told reporters Saturday he is currently pain free and is hoping to be back in Golden State’s lineup “soon.”

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, however, said Sunday that Green was “unlikely” to be on the floor at any point during the rest of the team’s road trip. The Warriors will play three more games away from home before returning to Oracle Arena on Dec. 10.

“Draymond, it’s just slow going,” Kerr said (via ESPN). “He’s doing some straight-line movement and got some shots up today. He’s feeling better, but it’s just a really hard injury to heal.”

Green was involved in a heated verbal exchange with teammate Kevin Durant during an overtime loss to the Clippers in mid-November and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. The team then suspended Green, who sat out for its win over the Hawks one day after the incident.

Green also missed a pair of matchups in early November with the toe sprain and returned for one game after the suspension before being sidelined again with the injury.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 13 appearances in 2018-19.

The Warriors will face the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday. They’ll carry a 15-9 record in that matchup.