The 23-year-old center suffered the injury in the Warriors’ 111-102 loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Warriors center Damian Jones could be in jeopardy of missing the rest of the season with a pectoral injury.

Jones is expected to have surgery to repair his torn left pectoral later this week, according to ESPN, citing unidentified league sources. He will see a specialist in Chicago to get a better idea of when he can return, but there is a possibility he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Warriors center Damian Jones will undergo surgery to repair his torn left pectoral this week, league source tells ESPN. Jones will meet with a specialist in Chicago prior, and they’ll have better idea after procedure if he can return late in playoffs — or if he’s out for season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2018

The 23-year-old center suffered the injury in the Warriors’ 111-102 loss to the Pistons on Saturday. He exited with 5.7 second remaining in the third quarter and underwent an MRI in Detroit late Saturday, the Warriors announced.

Damian Jones injury update: pic.twitter.com/a59IRdQr9r — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 2, 2018

“It is going to be a matter of months,” Kerr said Sunday of Jones’ timetable to return (via ESPN). “So it is a tough blow for him. He’s been playing so much and progressing and learning so much and we have been excited about his growth. It’s a big setback for him and for us.

“We are going to bring Marcus Derrickson up for the rest of the trip. And we will check on our options.”

Jones has averaged 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17 minutes per game this season.