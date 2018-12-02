Stephen Curry logged 37 minutes and scored 27 points in Golden State’s 111-102 loss to Detroit

Stephen Curry is back. But, his return was spoiled when the Warriors fell to the Pistons 111-102.

The two-time MVP, who missed the last 11 games as he recovered from a strained groin, failed to connect on his first three shots — all 3-pointers — but then drove to the basket for an old fashioned 3-point play on the first possession of the second quarter.

But, that didn’t stop a streaking Detroit team.

At one point in the second quarter, the Pistons led by as many as 11 points and they entered halftime with a 54-46 advantage.

Detroit big man Blake Griffin finished with a team-high 26 points. Andre Drummond added a double-double with 16 points and 19 rebounds while Stanley Johnson had 13 points off the bench in the Pistons’ fifth consecutive win.

Curry finished with 27 points in 37 minutes on 10-of-21 shooting. He knocked down three of his nine 3-point attempts.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said he could have done a better job handling the team’s rotations with Curry back on the court.

“I did not like our offense tonight. I’ve got to do a better job,” Kerr told reporters after the loss (via The Mercury News). “Tonight was probably a game that I can mark down as one of my worst performances as a coach, honestly … We had some combinations out there that we hadn’t planned on going to that clearly were not effective, and that’s my fault.”

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 28 points.

Studs of the Night

Knicks forward Kevin Knox scored a career-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers, off the bench as New York outlasted the Bucks in overtime, 136-134.

John Wall poured in 30 points in the Wizards’ win over the Nets. He also finished with nine assists.

Kawhi Leonard helped the Raptors continue their hot start. He scored 34 points in Toronto’s 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers.

Dud of the Night

While Wall had a hot night for the Wizards, D’Angelo Russell struggled to get things going for the Nets. He scored just eight points in the 102-88 loss and was minus-20 when he was on the court.

Highlights

Damyean Dotson made a 26-foot 3-pointer to put the Knicks up for good.

Griffin sent Durant spinning on this play.

Hello Hayward! Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 30 points in the Celtics’ 118-109 win and knocked down four of his five shots from long distance.

What’s Next?

Clippers (15-6) at Mavericks (10-10), 7 p.m. ET — The Clippers moved atop the Western Conference on the heels of a four-game winning streak. Los Angeles will now have to face Dallas on Saturday. The Mavericks have won seven of nine and their last six games at the American Airlines Center.