Hezonja showed no fear against Antetokounmpo when he dunked over the 6-foot-11 forward. But, Antetokounmpo quickly responded.

Knicks forward Mario Hezonja made a gutsy move against the Bucks on Saturday.

The small forward finished a two-handed dunk despite Giannis Antetokounmpo chasing him down from behind.

After the play, Hezonja stared down Antetokounmpo and stepped over him.

Antetokounmpo, however, quickly responded.

Antetokounmpo was not happy about Hezonja’s move when he met with reporters after the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, dead serious, on Mario Hezonja stepping over him: “Im going to punch him in the nuts next time.” He wasn’t joking. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) December 2, 2018

Hezonja had a few things to say as well.

“Honestly, if you’re afraid, this is not for you,” he told reporters. “I don’t want to be disrespectful, but if you feel fear this is not the place for you, New York is not a place for you and this team is not a place for you.”

Hezonja on stepping over Antetokounmpo: Honestly, if you’re afraid, this is not for you. I don’t want to be disrespectful, but if you feel fear this is not the place for you, New York is not a place for you and this team is not a place for you. https://t.co/8j7hfo8I40 — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) December 2, 2018

The Bucks fell to the Knicks in overtime 136-134.