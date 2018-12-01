Luka Doncic isn’t afraid to send a shot or two back at the King.

A wise man once said, “You come at the king, you best not miss.”

In the NBA that normally applies to LeBron James, but the King was the one who missed Friday and it was a rookie who made the statement.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is known for his passing ability, ball-handing and overall basketball IQ. He’s not necessarily known for defensive prowess, but James learned not to underestimate the rook’s shot-blocking skills.

James found this out when going up for a layup with Doncic on his hip in the first quarter at the Staples Center. What he got was the ball sent back to him.

The four-time MVP then went up for another shot, but Doncic sent it back at him again.

“He actually came out of nowhere to get the double block on me,” James said. “It wasn’t even his man but he covered for a man. I told him ‘I didn’t even see you on both attempts.'”

Doncic later stood his ground to take a charge from James, but the Lakers star said that foul was a message on his part.

“He got the charge and I seen him on that one,” James said. “I made sure I charged into him on that one — I did that on purpose.”

It’s not often rookies get the upper hand on James, but if just for one moment, Doncic went at the King and didn’t miss.