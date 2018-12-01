We know Giannis Antetokounmpo as the “Greek Freak,” but 4-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal has another nickname for the 6th-year player.

But, the sixth-year player from Athens, Greece, now has a new moniker given to him by “Superman” himself.

Shaquille O’Neal has never given up his own nickname before, but is more than happy to pass it on to the 23-year-old forward.

“I’ve never given my name up before, but I’m giving it to him. He’s the new Superman. You heard it here first,” O’Neal told The Stephen A. Smith Show on ESPN Radio on Thursday, via ESPN. “I didn’t hit no 3-pointer either, but he’s dominating and that’s what I like. He’s dominating in the paint. You taking it to the hole. You throwing it down. You ain’t shooting no flip shots.

“… And you know what? I don’t want to encourage big guys to shoot jumpers and 3-pointers. Stay your big a— on the inside and dominate like you been doing. So I denounce myself as Superman and I’m giving to the ‘Greek Freak.’ You heard it here first.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for Milwaukee, which leads the Central Division and is just three games behind Toronto for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

The two-time All-Star has the most dunks in the NBA with 97 and is shooting 65 percent inside the arc. Although Antetokounmpo is shaky from long distance, shooting only 11.8 percent from 3-point range, O’Neal doubled down on his comments Thursday.

“The Greek Freak is the MVP right now,” O’Neal said. “How about that?”

Antetokounmpo finished sixth in the MVP voting last season.