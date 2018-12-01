Victor Oladipo leads the Pacers in points (21.4), steals (1.56) and minutes played (32.4) per game.

The Pacers got bad news Friday.

The team announced Indiana’s leading scorer Victor Oladipo will be out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The injury has been announced as a sore right knee. He was listed as day-to-day before Friday.

Oladipo has not played since the Nov. 17 matchup against the Hawks, and currently leads the team in points (21.4), steals (1.56) and minutes played (32.4) per game.

He is also second on the team in rebounds (6.6) and assists (4.7) per game.

The Pacers are 3-3 in his absence.

Indiana is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 13-9 record.