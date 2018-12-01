The second-year player continues to struggle with a lingering shoulder injury, and according to ESPN will seek out more specialists.

Sixers’ guard Markelle Fultz is still looking for a solution for lingering shoulder pain that has greatly impacted his shooting ability and potential future in Philadelphia and the NBA at large.

According to a report from ESPN, the second-year player will continue to see medical specialists about his right shoulder next week. This is on top of several rounds of examinations Fultz has had in recent days.

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz will continue to see specialists through early next week, a league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2018

The saga surrounding Fultz has his teammates increasingly concerned about his well-being according to ESPN.

Jimmy Butler, one of Fultz’s newest teammates, shared his concern earlier this week.

“We want Markelle to know everybody is in his corner here,” Butler said. “We want him to be great. We want him to continue to work. All of the outside noise is just want it is, noise from the outside.

“So when he’s ready to get back in here to work, we’re all for it. We need the guy.”

According to another report from PhillyVoice.com, Fultz will be around the 76ers when it doesn’t conflict with his appointments, but will still not be practicing with the squad.

Markelle Fultz will continue to be around the team when schedule doesn’t conflict, but will (obviously) still not be practicing with the team as he visits with specialists next week, I’m told. — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 30, 2018

Fultz, 20, was selected by Philadelphia as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft but has continuously battled injuries and shooting woes that have affected his production. He is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 19 games this season.