Dwight Howard injury update: Wizards C undergoes back surgery

Howard, who has played in just nine games for Washington after signing as a free agent in the summer, will be re-evaluated in 2-3 months.

Veteran Wizards center Dwight Howard underwent back surgery Friday, without complications, and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 months, the team announced.

The procedure, performed by Dr. Robert Watkins in Marina Del Rey, California, involved an L4-L5 lumbar microdiscectomy with the aim to be to relieve pain from a gluteal injury that has sidelined Howard, 32, for much of his first season with the Wizards.

Surgery was recommended after consultation with Dr. Watkins, and Wizards director of medical services and team orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih determined that the disk herniation was causing severe nerve irritation and gluteal pain.

Howard, who signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Wizards over the summer, has played in just nine games this season.