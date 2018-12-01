NBA |

Dwight Howard injury update: Wizards C will undergo back surgery, report says

Howard has played in just nine games for Washington — which acquired the big man this season — after dealing with a gluteal muscle issue.

Veteran center Dwight Howard will undergo back surgery and is expected to return within eight weeks, according to The Athletic.

ESPN reported Thursday, citing an unidentified league source, that Howard went to a nerve specialist in Los Angeles for a recommendation. The operation is expected to provide relief from a gluteal injury that has sidelined him for much of his first season with the Wizards.

The 32-year-old has played in just nine games for Washington, which acquired the big man this season as a free agent.

Howard signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Wizards over the summer.

