Dwight Howard injury update: Wizards C will undergo back surgery, report says

Veteran center Dwight Howard will undergo back surgery and is expected to return within eight weeks, according to The Athletic.

Dwight Howard is undergoing surgery on L4/L5 discs in his spine and hopeful of return within eight weeks, league sources said. https://t.co/fF9j6vBrRz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2018

ESPN reported Thursday, citing an unidentified league source, that Howard went to a nerve specialist in Los Angeles for a recommendation. The operation is expected to provide relief from a gluteal injury that has sidelined him for much of his first season with the Wizards.

Howard received a recommendation from a nerve specialist in Los Angeles today and may seek further consultation before making a final decision on a procedure that could cause him to miss a significant portion of the regular season. https://t.co/Q8Tb7i6jFv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 30, 2018

The 32-year-old has played in just nine games for Washington, which acquired the big man this season as a free agent.

Howard signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Wizards over the summer.