NBA trade rumors: Suns interested in dealing for 76ers’ Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz’s future with the 76ers recently came into question as he took time away from the team to deal with what his agent described as a lingering shoulder injury, and he already appears to be drawing interest from other teams around the league.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, there is a market for the 2017 No. 1 overall pick and the Suns are among those interested in him.

The report notes one aspect that could prevent Fultz from finding a new team is whether he and his representatives are truthful about his injury, according to an unidentified league source.

Per the Inquirer:

“Potential 76ers trade partners don’t want Fultz saying that his right shoulder and wrist are bothering him if he actually has a mental block that’s hindering his shooting, the source said.

“That was the word coming out of Cleveland, as the Cavaliers were interested in taking a chance on the 2017 first overall pick before trading Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources said.”

Fultz has struggled with his shooting since entering the NBA, and there has been speculation that his shooting woes are mental rather than relating to an injury. He has been nursing a shoulder injury and was scheduled to see a specialist this week, though sources with knowledge of Fultz’s thinking told The Athletic he “would prefer a fresh start with a new team.”

Fultz, 20, is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 19 games this season.