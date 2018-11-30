Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni concerned about lack of depth

D’Antoni said the Rockets’ depth is a problem they are working on after the team fell to the Mavericks 128-108 on Wednesday.

After the Rockets’ fourth consecutive loss, coach Mike D’Antoni said he’s concerned about the team’s depth.

“Obviously, it’s a problem,” D’Antoni said, via ESPN. “It’s something that I know that the front office tried to address. They’re going to do the best they can. No blame going around; it’s just the way it is.”

Houston appears to be working toward a solution as The Athletic reported earlier this week the Rockets are “primarily focused on acquiring wing talent.” The report added the team is “not in emergency mode, but not sitting back either.”

The Rockets parted ways with Carmelo Anthony earlier this month after just 10 games, and Houston has been riddled with injuries. Guard Chris Paul (hamstring) and key reserve wing Gerald Green (ankle) have been hurt. Backup center Nene Hilario hasn’t made his season debut yet after being sidelined with a calf strain.

“We’ve got everybody a couple of rungs up,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got rookies playing as the sixth or seventh man. They should be ninth, 10th men. They would be OK every once in a while, but when you rely on them, it’s tough. And it’s not their fault. They’re going to develop. Again, we’re just going to have to knock on wood and make sure they stay healthy.”

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Warriors in seven games. They haven’t seen the same success to start this season as they’re 9-11 after falling to the Mavericks 128-108 on Wednesday.

Houston has a day off before facing the Spurs on Friday with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.