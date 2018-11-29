The 76ers are now 7-2 since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves.

The 76ers have started to hit their stride.

With their 117-91 win over the Knicks on Wednesday, Philadelphia has now won six of its last seven games and seven of its last nine since acquiring Jimmy Butler. The team’s record stands at 15-8 on the year.

More impressively though, with the win at Wells Fargo Center, the 76ers are now 11-1 on their home court.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists in the 26-point win. JJ Redick had 24 points while Ben Simmons had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

“I’d say tonight, we’re just getting better,” Simmons said after the game. “We’re further along in the season. Jimmy [Butler] is adapting a lot better, adapting to our plays defensively, our calls. Just staying together as a team.”

The 76ers weren’t the only team to blow out their opponent Wednesday, though. As of 10:30 p.m. ET, only one game had been decided by one possession. Six games had been decided by 14 or more points, and four of those by 20 or more.

Studs of the Night

Russell Westbrook scored 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting while grabbing 19 rebounds and 15 assists in a 100-83 win over the Cavaliers.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a 116-113 win over the Bulls.

James Harden had 25 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and six steals in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Anthony Davis had 28 points, 15 rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans’ 125-104 win over the Wizards.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 41 points while shooting 13 of 22 and 10 of 15 from the 3-point line in a 115-112 win over the Magic.

Duds of the Night

Nets guard D’Angelo Russell was prevalent in the Brooklyn offense on Wednesday, but maybe he shouldn’t have been. He finished 6-of-25 shooting and the team was minus-13 with him on the floor in a 101-91 loss to the Jazz.

Highlight

Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie threw one down in the Timberwolves’ 128-89 win over the Spurs.

What’s Next

Warriors (15-7) at Raptors (18-4) 8 p.m. ET — Stephen Curry will not be playing for the Warriors in this one — he’s set to return Saturday — but that doesn’t mean this won’t be a good game. It’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Kevin Durant. How is that not a fun proposition?