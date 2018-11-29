Valentine underwent ankle reconstruction surgery Tuesday and will need six months to recover.

Denzel Valentine’s season is over before it ever started.

The Bulls guard, who has yet to play this season with ongoing ankle instability, underwent surgery Tuesday. Valentine is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure but will need six months to heal.

Valentine, 25, was selected by Chicago with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2016 draft. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 77 games last season.