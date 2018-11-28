Dotson, who has averaged 10.1 points this season, has not played in the team’s last four games.

The Knicks could have multiple options if they want to deal Damyean Dotson.

At least two teams have asked New York about the availability of the 24-year-old guard, according to a report from the New York Post, which cites unidentified league sources. Dotson’s contract for next season is non-guaranteed, which could impact the team’s decision to trade or hold onto him, the report says.

Dotson has tallied 10.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game this season. He has knocked down just 32.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

But, Dotson — who was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft — may have fallen out of the Knicks rotation. He has not played in the team’s last four games.

Dotson averaged 4.1 points and shot 32.4 percent from 3-point range as a rookie.

The Knicks will face the Pistons on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 7-14 record.