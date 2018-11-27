The 76ers believe Fultz will return and play a role off their bench once he’s fully healthy, though that could change after his exam.

Markelle Fultz has hit yet another roadblock in his rehabilitation.

The 76ers guard will have examinations of his injured right shoulder extended through Wednesday, ESPN reported, citing league sources.

The report noted “no decision on his next steps is expected until later in the week” at the earliest.

Fultz stepped away from Philadelphia last week to deal with the injury and the team reportedly no longer saw him in their long-term plans. Fultz reportedly was also interested in a “fresh start” with a new team.

However, the Sixers believe Fultz will return and play a role off their bench once he’s fully healthy.

Fultz, 20, was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft but has battled injuries and shooting woes in his first two years.

He is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 19 games this season.

The Sixers (14-8) will next host the Knicks (7-14) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.