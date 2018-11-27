The 20-year-old guard stepped away from Philadelphia last week in order to deal with a shoulder injury.

The 76ers expect Markelle Fultz to rejoin their rotation.

The 20-year-old guard stepped away from Philadelphia last week in order to deal with a shoulder injury and the team reportedly no longer saw him in its long-term plans. Fultz was also reportedly interested in a “fresh start” with a new team.

The 76ers, however, still believe Fultz will return and play a role off their bench, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. He will see a shoulder specialist Wednesday, the report says.

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 draft and began his career with high expectations. But he dealt with injuries and a hitch in his jump shot that limited him to 14 regular-season games during his rookie season.

Fultz has averaged 8.2 points and 3.1 assists in 19 appearances in 2018-19.

The 76ers will host the Knicks on Wednesday. They’ll enter that game with a 14-8 record.