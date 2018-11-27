Jimmy Butler on his future with 76ers: ‘I could see this being home’

Butler told reporters he’ll worry about his future later, “But I really do like it here, I can tell you that.”

Jimmy Butler can see himself remaining with the 76ers past this season.

Philadelphia acquired the 29-year-old forward from the Timberwolves earlier this month in exchange for a package centered around Robert Covington and Dario Saric. Butler, who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent after 2018-19, was asked about his future with the 76ers when he met with reporters Monday.

“We’ll worry about that when the time comes,” Butler said (via the Philadelphia Inquirer). “But I really do like it here, I can tell you that. I don’t know what the future holds. This is a helluva locker room, helluva staff. I can see this being home.”

Jimmy Butler on the #Sixers: “ I could see this being home, yes.” pic.twitter.com/V9YTFO7VYA — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 26, 2018

Butler has averaged 20.3 points and 4.7 rebounds through his first seven games with the 76ers. He also knocked down a step-back 3-pointer with less than a second to play to give Philadelphia a win over the Nets last weekend.

Jimmy Butler with ANOTHER game winner for the 76ers! The dude is a closer.pic.twitter.com/iK8SL8h6eP — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 26, 2018

Butler hit a game-winner against the Hornets on Nov. 17, as well.

Butler did this just seven days ago. When the game is tight, put the ball in Jimmy’s hands.pic.twitter.com/GKEFGwqetn — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 26, 2018

The 76ers will host the Knicks on Wednesday. They’ll enter that game with a 14-8 record.