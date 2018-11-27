NBA |

DeMarcus Cousins injury update: Warriors center could be back after Christmas, report says

Over the weekend, the Warriors training staff determined Cousins could return after Christmas, barring no setbacks.

Will Boogie be back on the court as a belated Yuletide present?

DeMarcus Cousins is scheduled to return to the Warriors after Christmas as long as his recovery from a torn Achilles doesn’t hit any snags, according to The San Jose Mercury News.

Team trainers met Friday with Cousins and determined he could be ready to return in a month, per the report. Cousins was hoping to be ready to go during the team’s upcoming five-game road trip, but trainers determined he should wait a little longer.

However, his recovery is going well, and Cousins should be able to fully start conditioning and training soon.

The report said Cousins already has participated in a scrimmage with Stephen Curry, who is hoping to rejoin the team within the week after being out with a groin injury.

Cousins tore his Achilles in January while he was with the Pelicans last season. He signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal in July.

