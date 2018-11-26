Jimmy Butler credits 76ers teammates for buzzer-beater heroics

It took until the final second to beat the Nets and game-winner Jimmy Butler praised his Philadelphia teammates.

Jimmy Butler insists his buzzer-beating heroics in the 76ers’ dramatic win over the Nets was only possible due to the confidence of his teammates.

Butler nailed a game-winner for the second time in seven appearances with the 76ers, as Philadelphia triumphed 127-125 at the Barclays Center.

The veteran forward, acquired from the Timberwolves in November, knocked down a step-back three-pointer with less than a second left in a match in which the 76ers were trailing by 13 with five minutes, 38 seconds remaining.

But Butler was keen to ensure that the credit for the win went to the entire team and coach Brett Brown.

“[It was] another play drawn up by coach,” Butler said, via NBA.com. “My teammates have a lot of confidence in me to take shots late; hopefully, I make shots late as well.

“I got to the spot that I wanted to, raised up, and knocked it down.

“To tell you the truth, it could have been anybody. They do have a lot of confidence in me, but I got so much more confidence in those guys.

“They really got us back in the game. Joel [Embiid] throwing the ball off the backboard, and everybody else making shots… it’s so fun to play that way.

“Then, in the end, I just made one play out of the many that were already made.”

Brown was equally impressed with Butler’s work in securing Philadelphia the ball back shortly before his last-gasp intervention.

“The TVs are going to replay his shot,” he said. “I hope they go a few seconds earlier and see him dive on the floor and secure a jump ball.

“[It was] similar to the play he made in Charlotte where he saved [the ball] over his head and came back and made the shot, there’s another connection to his shot that he makes at the end of the game to win it for us.

“He was massive down the stretch.”