Draymond Green is still dealing with a toe injury.

The 28-year-old Warriors forward recently underwent an MRI which confirmed a sprain in his right toe, according to Yahoo Sports, which cites unidentified league sources. He remains day-to-day, the report says.

Green has missed the Warriors last five games with the injury and has been out for eight of their last 10 contests.

Golden State All-Star Draymond Green underwent an MRI on his right toe recently and the results confirmed a sprain, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Remains day-to-day. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 25, 2018

The three-time All-Star has averaged 6.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 13 appearances in 2018-19.

Green was involved in a heated verbal exchange with teammate Kevin Durant during an overtime loss to the Clippers earlier this month and their argument reportedly continued in the locker room after the game. The team then suspended Green, who sat out for its win over the Hawks one day after the incident.

Green also missed a pair of matchups in early November with the toe sprain, and returned for one game after the suspension before being sidelined again with the injury.

The Warriors will host the Magic on Monday. Golden State has won its last two games after dropping four in a row.