The Philadelphia guard may be seeing his time with the team quickly coming to an end.

The Markelle Fultz saga continues in Philadelphia.

The 76ers’ guard may be seeing his time with the team quickly coming to an end. The Sixers selected Fultz as the first overall draft pick a year-and-a-half ago, but now might not see the young player as a part of their future plans.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is considering building a future without the former Washington standout.

The report also stated that “multiple sources” have said the team is “considering trading Fultz.”

During his NBA career, Fultz has battled injuries and shooting woes that have overtaken the conversation surrounding his talent.

He has nursed a shoulder injury for the better portion of his time with the Sixers, but according to The Athletic, he has recently been dealing with a wrist injury as well. This has only exacerbated the problems Fultz has had with his shooting.

Fultz did see a specialist last week, and “sources with knowledge of Fultz’s thinking have also told The Athletic that the player would prefer a fresh start with a new team.”

He has played in 19 games this season while averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes.