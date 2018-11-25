Bucks center Brook Lopez missed all 12 of his 3-point attempts Friday against the Suns to set record for single-game futility.

Bucks center Brook Lopez set an NBA record Friday against the Suns, though it’s one he likely didn’t want to break.

Lopez now holds the record for most 3-point attempts in a game without a single make as he missed all 12 of his 3-point attempts Friday, according to The Score.

Brook Lopez (of all people!) set an NBA record tonight for the most 3-pointers attempted in a game without a make at 12. pic.twitter.com/YEPf23ZRID — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) November 24, 2018

Lopez eclipsed elite company, though, as the previous record was 0-of-11 and shared by Stephen Curry (Feb. 27, 2017), Trey Burke (Jan. 2, 2015), and Antoine Walker (Dec. 17, 2001). The Score notes James Harden (May 24, 2018) and John Starks (June 22, 1994) also had 11 attempts without a make in the playoffs.

Lopez had been solid from the perimeter this season, but Friday’s performance dropped him from 41.4 percent to 37.5.

Lopez will have a chance to rebound as the Bucks host the Spurs on Saturday with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET.