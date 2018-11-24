Erik Spoelstra really didn’t want players to give Wade two shots on a pump fake.

Dwyane Wade has made a career off of using his pump fake to get opponents in the air. He has drawn so many fouls that way he has finished in the top 20 in free throws attempted nine times and in the top five four times in his career.

When he was with the Bulls in 2016-17, his former coach Erik Spoelstra threatened to fine players if they fell for the move.

“We had so many battles with the Bulls, I wasn’t buying that whole hometown thing,” Spoelstra told reporters Friday, via the Sun Sentinel. “And then to prepare for him, I put a $5,000 fine for anybody that went for a shot fake or fouled him on any one of his tricks.”

The threat didn’t work out too well. In three games against the Heat in Wade’s one year with the Bulls, Wade went 12 for 14 from the free-throw line. Spoelstra noted the youngsters just couldn’t help but go for Wade’s fakes.

“Guys under 25,” Spoelstra said. “They still owe me money.”

Now Wade is back with the Heat after a year apiece in Chicago and Cleveland.

Spoelstra never got comfortable with Wade donning other uniforms.

“I texted him the first time I saw him in a Bulls uniform,” Spoelstra said. “I told him, ‘This doesn’t look right. This is wrong. I don’t care what anybody says. I don’t care where you’re from. That just doesn’t look right.’ “