Warriors star Stephen Curry OK after scary car crash, report says

Warriors star Stephen Curry appears to be uninjured after being involved in a three-car crash Friday, according to ABC7 News.

UPDATE: #Warriors star #StephenCurry‘s car was hit twice during three-vehicle crash on Hwy 24 in Oakland; CHP says rain was likely a factor in the accident https://t.co/BBL4THtKIE — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 23, 2018

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice as one car spun out and hit him and then another car rear-ended him. Everyone involved appears to be OK, per the report, though Curry’s Porsche was damaged.

The accident happened on Highway 24 in Oakland around 9 a.m. local time. Curry was driving westbound on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel when he was hit.

The CHP spokesman said weather likely played a factor in the crash as it has been raining.

The 30-year-old star is still recovering from a groin injury and is not expected to play Friday against the Trail Blazers.