Jabari Parker has not been happy with his play this season.

The 23-year-old forward, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Bulls this summer, has had an up-and-down start to 2018-19. But, Parker delivered his best game of the season Wednesday against the Suns when he notched 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Parker discussed his performance with reporters after the victory.

“Just trying to get better,” Parker said (via NBC Sports Chicago). “I’m far away from where I want to be and still a long way … just trying to get better each and every day.”

The Bulls have been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season as the win over Phoenix moved them to just 5-13. But, Parker still thinks the team can turn it around.

“It’s still early. The way we’re going it can get better,” Parker said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Parker has tallied 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game in 2018-19. He has shot 44.7 percent from the field and 30 percent from 3-point range.

The Bulls will host the Heat on Friday.