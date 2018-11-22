Kyrie Irving apologizes for frustrated ‘F— Thanksgiving’ comment after Celtics loss

Irving confirmed his opposition to the holiday is rooted in his Native American heritage but apologized for his remark made in frustration.

Don’t bother extending a Thanksgiving dinner invitation to Kyrie Irving, because he won’t be celebrating the holiday Thursday.

Following Wednesday’s 117-109 loss to the Knicks, the Celtics guard was wished a Happy Thanksgiving by a reporter during the media scrum and didn’t have the most cheerful response.

“F— Thanksgiving,” Irving said succinctly, per NBC Sports Boston (warning: NSFW).

Irving confirmed that his opposition is rooted in his Native American heritage through his grandmother, who was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux nation. He even went through a naming ceremony this summer and was given the name “Little Mountain.”

But that didn’t excuse Irving from apologizing Thursday on Twitter.

I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what. — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

The Celtics (9-9) will look to get back on track when they visit the Hawks (3-15) at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday.