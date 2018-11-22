Markelle Fultz is coming off of his first scoreless outing of the season Monday against the Suns.

Sixers guard Markelle Fultz reportedly wants out of Philadelphia, though his agent insists the second-year player hasn’t made any such request.

According to The Athletic, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick would prefer a fresh start with a new team. The report Wednesday afternoon cited unidentified league sources.

This comes one day after Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers, made a decision along with Fultz to see a shouder specialist early next week. The former Washington guard, who also reportedly is dealing with a wrist injury, would be held out of all team practices until he sees doctors — however he took part Tuesday in an informal workout at the 76ers practice facility.

Coach Brett Brown and GM Elton Brand said they knew nothing of Fultz’s injury issue or issues.

However, in the wake of The Athletic’s report Wednesday, Brothers told ESPN: “I have given no indication to Elton Brand or anyone else that Markelle would prefer to be traded. My focus is to get Markelle healthy. End of story.”

Clear?

Fultz has dealt with a shoulder injury for a good portion of his professional career, but according to The Athletic, he has recently been dealing with a wrist injury as well — only exacerbated the problems Fultz has had with his shooting.

According to unidentified league sources of The Athletic, the impact of the injuries has varied, hindering Fultz’s ability to shoot and has given him the “yips” at the free-throw line.

Fultz is coming off his first scoreless outing of the season Monday against the Suns and was sent back to the bench when checking into the game at one point in favor of T.J. McConnell.

After having good success as a shooter in college, Fultz has struggled immensely from both the free-throw line and beyond the arc since being drafted, but according to the report, his problems now are as much mental as they are physical.

Fultz is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.