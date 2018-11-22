Hamidou Diallo came down awkwardly on his left leg in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Warriors

Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo reportedly suffered a sprained ankle in a scary-looking fall in Wednesday’s win over the Warriors.

Diallo landed awkwardly on his left leg and had to be carried from the floor on a stretcher.

Really, really ugly fall for Hamidou Diallo. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Rb8wqfiVsZ — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 22, 2018

The Thunder didn’t immediately announce the extent of the injury, but The Athletic reported “positive news for Oklahoma City” that Diallo suffered a sprained ankle in the “gruesome-looking injury.” The report, which cited unidentified league sources, said Diallo would undergo further tests on Thursday.

On the play in which he was injured, Diallo went up for a rebound and got tied up with Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko. Diallo came down on his left ankle and his knee buckled under him.

Russell Westbrook’s triple-double led the Thunder to a 123-95 win over Golden State, which lost its fourth straight.

Diallo, 20, was taken in the second round by the Nets in the 2018 NBA Draft but his draft rights were traded to the Thunder.

He hit the national scene in 2017 when he nearly went in the draft despite not having played at the college level as he was redshirted in his first season at Kentucky.

Diallo posted the second-highest vertical jump in combine history leading into the NBA Draft.