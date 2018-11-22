Hamidou Diallo came down awkwardly on his left leg in the fourth quarter in Wednesday’s game against the Warriors

Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo was taken off the court on a stretcher after coming down awkwardly on his left leg in Wednesday’s game against the Warriors.

Really, really ugly fall for Hamidou Diallo. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Rb8wqfiVsZ — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) November 22, 2018

Diallo went up for a rebound when he got tied up with Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko and came down on his left ankle, having his knee buckle under him.

Oklahoma City has not announced the extent of his injury.

The 20-year-old was taken in the second round by the Nets in the 2018 NBA Draft and had his draft rights traded to the Thunder.

He hit the national scene in 2017 when he nearly went in the draft despite having not played at the college level as he was redshirted in his first season.

Diallo posted the second-highest vertical jump in combine history leading into the NBA draft.