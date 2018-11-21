Portland entered its game against the Knicks on Tuesday tied for the lead in the Western Conference with an 11-5 record.

The Trail Blazers are looking to add another star.

Portland wants to acquire an “impact player,” according to a report from ESPN which cites unidentified league sources. It is hoping to find someone who can “supplement” Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum on the court, the report says.

Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins could be a valuable trade asset, according to the report. But, the team has been impressed with him and does not want to deal him. The second-year center has averaged 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game this season.

Portland also could consider moving Jusuf Nurkic in a trade, the report says.

Lillard and McCollum have been one of the most productive regular-season backcourts in the NBA over the last few seasons. They’ve combined to average 47.4 points and 8.5 assists per game in 2018-19.

The Trail Blazers, however, have struggled in the postseason. They’ve lost their last 10 playoff games and have dropped their opening-round series in three of the last four seasons.

