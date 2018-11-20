McConnell replaced Fultz as the 76ers’ backup point guard in the second half of their 119-114 win over the Suns on Monday.

TJ McConnell may be in line to receive more minutes.

The 26-year-old guard replaced Markelle Fultz as the 76ers’ backup point guard in the second half of their 119-114 win over the Suns on Monday. Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said he made the adjustment because he thought it would increase his team’s energy.

“I thought by and large, the first half was flat,” Brown told reporters after the game (via the Philadelphia Inquirer). “We needed an injection, I came in with TJ, shuffled the lineup around a little bit. Glad to get out of there with a win.

#Sixers coach Brett Brown postgame. He said he doesn’t know if @TJMcConnell will replace Markelle Fultz as the backup PG moving forward. pic.twitter.com/OLQEg3thrv — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 20, 2018

McConnell tallied two points, on 1-of-3 shooting, and two steals in nine minutes of action while Fultz was held scoreless in his seven minutes on the floor. Brown was asked after the game if he planned to continue playing McConnell over Fultz.

“I don’t know,” Brown said. “(The determining factor will be) when I think it through deeper and look at tape and see who we’re playing, the next opponent. All the things that I should do.”

Fultz was the top pick in the 2017 draft and began his career with high expectations. But he dealt with injuries and a hitch in his jump shot that limited him to 14 regular-season games during his rookie season.

Fultz entered the matchup in Phoenix averaging just 8.6 points and 3.2 assists in 18 appearances in 2018-19.

The 76ers (12-7) will return to the court when they face the Pelicans on Wednesday.