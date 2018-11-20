Wizards fine John Wall for cursing coach Scott Brooks during heated practice, report says

Bradley Beal also became frustrated and told team officials he’d “been dealing with this for seven years,” according to The Athletic.

All is not well in the Wizards’ locker room.

Several Washington players were recently involved in verbal altercations during a “volatile practice,” according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

Wizards guard John Wall and Jeff Green exchanged words, leading coach Scott Brooks to try to intervene. Wall then yelled “f— you” to Brooks, according to multiple reports.

The team fined Wall for his actions, according to ESPN. He later apologized to his coach and teammates.

Story filed to ESPN: The Wizards fined All-Star John Wall for unloading a verbal barrage onto coach Scott Brooks in a recent practice. After Wall and his teammates had been challenged to raise intensity in that session, Wall fired back with “F— you,” to Brooks. Story soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2018

According to sources, John Wall and Jeff Green also got into it and their player-on-player verbal altercation led to Coach Scott Brooks trying to intervene and that’s when Wall hurled an expletive at the coach. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 20, 2018

Washington star Bradley Beal also became frustrated and had a shouting match with backup guard Austin Rivers. He followed by telling team officials he’d “been dealing with this for seven years” and “it starts at the top” according to reports from The Athletic and Washington Post.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium : The Washington Wizards had a volatile practice within recent days, with verbal altercations among players and an exasperated Bradley Beal saying toward team officials: “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years.” — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2018

On Saturday, the #Wizards had this heated practice in which Bradley Beal and Austin Rivers had a verbal altercation. Beal grew heated and gestured toward Pres Ernie Grunfeld, and said something along the lines ‘It starts at the top.’ More details coming. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 20, 2018

The Wizards have started the season with a disastrous 5-11 record and they may be open to moving any player on their team, including Beal and Wall, according to an earlier report from ESPN .

Brooks criticized his team’s effort after back-to-back losses to the Nets and Trail Blazers last weekend.

“We’ve got to just play with more enthusiasm, more effort, more energy,” Brooks told reporters Sunday. “It’s embarrassing.”

The Wizards will return to the court when they host the Clippers on Tuesday.