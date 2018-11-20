Westbrook has not played since he sprained his left ankle in a Nov. 5 matchup with the Pelicans.

Russell Westbrook will be back on the court Monday.

The 30-year-old star is set to play in the Thunder’s game against the Kings on Monday. He has been out since he sprained his left ankle in a Nov. 5 matchup with the Pelicans.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan told reporters Monday that Westbrook, who was away from the team over the weekend following the birth of his twin daughters, participated in shootaround and was re-examined before the contest in Sacramento.

Westbrook has averaged 24.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists in seven appearances so far this season. He also missed the first two games of 2018-19 as he was recovering from an offseason knee procedure.

The 2017 NBA MVP averaged 25.4 points and 10.3 assists in 80 games in 2017-18.

The Thunder will enter play Monday with a 10-5 record. They have won 10 of their last 11 games.