There are 14 teams averaging at least 110 points per game and players have tallied at least 50 points or more six times. Irving was asked about the league’s increased scoring when he met with reporters Monday.

“I think not a lot of defense is being played,” Irving said (via the Boston Globe). “Teams are scoring like it’s the … 1960s or ’70s. It’s 132 to 112, 142 to 121. There’s no defense. There’s just none.

“We’re all NBA players and if you see an open look at the rim, I’m pretty sure we’re going to knock it down over 50 percent of the time if it’s wide open. More or less no defense and effort. That’s what it comes down to. Nobody should be scoring that many points.”

Irving said teams need to make adjustments in order to prevent offences from scoring at such an efficient rate.

“You’ve got to give credit to the offensive players for making the shots but also I think the emphasis on double-teaming and just getting the ball out of someone’s hands,” Irving said. “Just doing the little things to help your teammates guard a great player or a great team, just a total team effort and team collective activity to kind of limit those high scoring games.”

