Bulls G Denzel Valentine to undergo surgical reconstruction on ankle

Valentine has been diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability and will need four to six months to make a full recovery from the procedure.

Denzel Valentine’s season could be over before it even starts.

The Bulls guard has been diagnosed with ongoing ankle instability and is set to undergo a surgical reconstruction, the team announced Monday.

Valentine is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure but will need four to six months to heal.

Valentine, 25, was selected by Chicago with the No. 14 overall pick of the 2016 draft. He averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 77 games last season but has yet to make an appearance on the court this season.

The Bulls (4-13) are slated host the Suns (3-12) at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.