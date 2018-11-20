Knicks want rookie Kevin Knox to show more effort

Knox, the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft, admits “There are games when my motor is good, I just got to get it consistent.”

Knicks coach David Fizdale told reporters Monday he wants to see more effort out of talented rookie Kevin Knox.

And Knox, the former Kentucky player picked No. 9 overall by the Knicks in this year’s draft, admitted that’s something he needs to address.

“It’s up and down. Still learning how to consistently play at a high motor,” Fizdale said (via the New York Daily News). “But you know that’s something you can work on and build and harp on and really try to push into him. That’s what we’re doing. Showing a lot of film to him.

“Opportunities where he could’ve cut, ran harder, did something with his athleticism. Because that’s the biggest thing that I’m trying to do is let his body go and do what he can naturally do and have confidence in that. But those takes reps, too.”

The 6-9 forward heard the same knock on his game at Kentucky and heading into the draft. He said he’s trying to improve.

“That’s something I’m working on,” Knox said. “A lot of people told me that coming out of college, but that’s not something that’s going to fix overnight.

“I have to get in shape, get conditioning, compete every day in practice. I think most of it is just competing offensively and defensively. But there are games when my motor is good, I just got to get it consistent.”

Knox is averaging 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10 games this season (he missed seven games with an ankle injury). He’s made three starts and is averaging 19.3 minutes per contest.