NBA trade rumors: Otto Porter a target for Pelicans

Otto Porter is having a down year for the struggling Wizards, and rumors have surfaced saying the Pelicans could be interested in trading for him.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor speculates that New Orleans would like to add an efficient 3-and-D player to build for the future, whether Anthony Davis remains with the Pelicans or not.

Writes O’Connor:

“Porter is overpaid, but he’s proven to be an effective two-way player. He could thrive in Alvin Gentry’s up-tempo offense and add another versatile defender at forward for the Pelicans. If New Orleans were to make an offer for Porter, it would need to include over $20 million in contracts. Something like Hill, Julius Randle, and a first-round pick works.”

This is a steep price to pay for Porter, who is averaging only 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season. His scoring and rebouding numbers are his lowest since the 2014-15 season. His development appears to have stalled. The 25-year-old still has room to grow, but risking assets such as Julius Randall and first-round picks could backfire.

Randall has been been one of the NBA’s best bench scorers this season. His mark of 17.2 points per game is a career high, and only a handfull of players have provided the kind of consistency he has in second units. If Anthony Davis does leave New Orleans, future first-rounders could be vital to the franchise’s rebuilding process.

The Pelicans haven’t played many games with the entirety of their projected starting five available, and E’Twaun Moore has proved to be a steady wing scoring option. It’s a little too soon to hit the panic button, but New Orleans appears to be keeping its options open.