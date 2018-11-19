“This is the real NBA,” Kerr told reporters Sunday. “We haven’t been in the real NBA the last few years.

Steve Kerr thinks this has been his most challenging week as the Warriors coach.

Golden State has dropped three straight games and two of its best players were involved in a heated on-court argument. Kerr was asked about the team’s recent issues following its 12-point loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

“I’ve had a dream run for four and a half years. We’ve had such a charmed existence the last four seasons,” Kerr said ( via The Athletic ). “This is the toughest stretch we’ve been in. This is the real NBA. We haven’t been in the real NBA the last few years.

“We’ve been in this dream. So now, we’re faced with real adversity and we’ve got to get out of it ourselves.”

Golden State shot 40.7 percent from the field and knocked down just five of its 26 3-point attempts in the loss to San Antonio. Kevin Durant scored 26 points in the game while Klay Thompson added 25.

Draymond Green has been dealing with a toe sprain and he was suspended one game following his verbal altercation with Durant. The Warriors have also been without star Stephen Curry, who has not played since he suffered a groin injury Nov. 8.

The Warriors will return to the court Wednesday against the Thunder.