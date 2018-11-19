James led his team to a 113-97 win over Miami with a season-high 51 points.

The Heat had no answers for LeBron James on Sunday.

The Lakers star scored 51 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead his team to a 113-97 win over Miami. James also connected on six of his eight 3-point attempts in the victory.

🎥 LeBron dropped 51 points tonight in Miami to go along with his 8 boards and 3 helpers #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/cSlaHlBICc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 19, 2018

Los Angeles carried a double-digit lead into halftime and extended their advantage to 16 by the end of the third quarter. From there, it cruised to the win.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 19 points off the bench for the Lakers, who have won five of their last six games. Four Heat players reached double-figures in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, the Warriors fell to the Spurs 104-92 in San Antonio. Five Spurs players scored at least 10 points in the win, led by 24 from LaMarcus Aldridge. He also chipped in 18 rebounds.

The loss was the Warriors’ third in a row. They’ve been playing without star guard Stephen Curry, who has been sidelined since Nov. 8 with a groin injury. Draymond Green also missed the game against San Antonio with a toe sprain.

Golden State dropped to 12-6 on the season after being topped by the Spurs.

Studs of the night

Damian Lillard tallied 40 points and dished out five assists in the Trail Blazers’ 119-109 win over the Wizards.

* @dame_lillard with 18 in the quarter” Our brain:

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it Us: IT’S DAME TIME pic.twitter.com/3e4c7Fmzsh — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 19, 2018

Magic center Nikola Vucevic came up one assist shy of a triple-double against the Knicks. He tallied 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in Orlando’s 131-117 win.

Dud of the night

Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague was just 1-of-9 from the field and was a minus-18 in his team’s 100-87 loss to the Grizzlies.

Highlight

Spurs forward Rudy Gay turned back the clock on this dunk.

What’s next

Nuggets (10-6) at Bucks (11-4) – Two of the NBA’s best young teams will matchup in Milwaukee on Monday. The Bucks, led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo, enter the game coming off of a 19-point victory over the Bulls while Denver has lost five of its last six.