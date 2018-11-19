Richardson scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds before he was ejected.

Josh Richardson left the Heat’s game early Sunday.

The 25-year-old wing player was ejected in the fourth quarter of Miami’s matchup with the Lakers after he threw his shoe into the stands. He scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds before he was tossed.

Josh Richardson unfairly punished his shoe after he couldn’t untangle the laces.pic.twitter.com/cBh6Qvtqb3 — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 19, 2018

Richardson has been Miami’s best player this season as he entered play Sunday, averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He had also connected on 45.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Richardson was originally selected by the Heat out of Tennessee in the second round of the 2015 draft. He tallied 12.9 points per game in 2017-18.

Lakers star LeBron James registered a season-high 51 points to lead his team to a 113-97 victory over Miami. James won a pair of championships while he was playing for the Heat from 2010-14.