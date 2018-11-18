Butler blocked Walker’s attempt at a go-ahead basket in overtime, then hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining.

Kemba Walker played the game of his life Saturday at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, scoring a career-high and franchise-record 60 points. But in the game’s final seconds, Philadelphia’s own hero stepped up — the new guy in town, Jimmy Butler.

Playing only his third game with the 76ers, Butler buried the game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to give Philly a 122-119 victory. Butler had just moments earlier blocked Walker’s shot with less than 20 seconds remaining to get Philadelphia the ball.

The game-saving block and the game-winning triple! JIMMY BUTLER comes up huge for the @sixers down the stretch! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/P47MLqcXQU — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

Butler finished the night with 15 points. Joel Embiid led the way with 33, and Ben Simmons and JJ Redick chipped in 23 apiece for the 76ers (11-7).

The 76ers needed all of their stars firing on a night that belonged to Walker. The 6-1 guard knocked down 21 of 34 shots and had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. When he wasn’t hitting jumpers he was slashing to the basket.

🚨HIGHLIGHTS🚨 Kemba Walker dropped a career-high and single-game franchise-record 60 points in tonight’s game 🔥 #Hornets30pic.twitter.com/fgfXCp3Wxh — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 18, 2018

In a nice coincidence, Walker’s offensive explosion came on the same night he was honored as a member of the Hornets’ 30th Anniversary Team. Hornets fans and players were hoping for a storybook ending to the game, but Butler had different plans.

Studs of the Night

Magic center Nikola Vucevic had 36 points and 13 rebounds in a 130-117 win over the Lakers.

Anthony Davis scored 40 and had eight rebounds and assists in the Pelicans’ 125-115 victory over the Nuggets.

Danilo Gallinari (28 points) and Tobias Harris (27) combined for 55 points to key the Clippers to a 127-119 win against the Nets. The Clippers are now 10-5.

Dud of the Night

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie hit only three of 16 shots, had four turnovers and fouled out of the Nets’ loss to the Clippers.

Highlights

Lonzo Ball draws the extra man, then finds LeBron James for a thunderous dunk.

Donovan Mitchell chases down Gordon Hayward to block his dunk.

What’s Next

Warriors (12-5) at Spurs (7-7) 7 p.m. ET — The Warriors are physically wounded (Stephen Curry is still out) and, to quote coach Steve Kerr, “banged up spiritually” in the aftermath of the Kevin Durant/Draymond Green spat. They lost a close game to the Mavericks Saturday. The Spurs and high-scoring guard DeMar DeRozan (25.6 ppg) might be catching them at just the right time, and at home.