The Jazz guard spied a young fan wearing Mitchell’s high school jersey, so he invited him on the court to help in pregame warmups.

For all the nasty drama in sports headlines, from bitter contract disputes to teammates calling each other the “B” word, there are plenty of touching, behind-the-scenes moments that can make even the most hardened cynic smile.

Such a moment occurred Saturday before the Celtics hosted the Jazz in TD Garden. Utah guard Donovan Mitchell spied a young fan in the stands wearing Mitchell’s high school jersey (he attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.).

Mitchell walked over, greeted the young fan, promised to sign his jersey … and then invited him on the court to rebound for him as he shot free throws.

Donovan Mitchell spots a young fan wearing his high school jersey & invites him onto the court pregame! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/EQksiRwpSC — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

It’s a memory the fan will hold for life, and a reminder to all of us about all that is good in sports.