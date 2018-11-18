There is no timetable yet for Payton’s return.

The Pelicans announced Saturday that guard Elfrid Payton will see a surgeon next week to evaluate his fractured finger.

Payton suffered the injury in New Orleans’ win over the Knicks Friday.

The 24-year-old fractured the fifth finger on his left hand.

Elfrid Payton Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/hXKCTbygnQ — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) November 17, 2018

Head coach Alvin Gentry told reporters before Saturday’s game the team will know a timetable for his return after he undergoes surgery.

Payton signed a one-year deal with the Pelicans before the season.

The former Magic and Suns guard is averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists in six games this season. He already missed nine games with an ankle sprain.