Two of the NBA’s best players put on a show in Boston Friday, with Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard matching each other big play for big play.

In the end, Irving and the Celtics prevailed, 123-116 in overtime.

The Celtics had been in a mini-funk the past couple of weeks, losing four of their past six, and they entered the night 24th in the NBA in scoring (105.6 points per game) and 28th in shooting percentage (.429).

But the shots fell for the Celtics (9-6) Friday, as the team hit 52.8 percent from the field. Irving could not be stopped, shooting 18 of 26 from the floor to finish with 43 points. He also dished out 11 assists. Most impressively, he scored 19 in the fourth quarter as the two teams battled back and forth.

Irving then contributed to every Celtics basket in overtime, scoring four and handing out four assists.

Jayson Tatum chipped in 21 for the Celtics and Gordon Hayward, who has struggled to find his shot so far after missing all of last season to an injury, had a big basket in OT and ended with 15 points.

The Celtics’ effort spoiled a great night by Leonard, who had 31 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Raptors, who fall to 12-4.

“He’s one of the greatest playing our game right now, obviously,” Irving told ESPN, when asked about Leonard.

Studs of the Night

Anthony Davis had 43 points and 17 rebounds to rally the Pelicans from a 19-point deficit in a 129-124 win against the Knicks.

Jimmy Butler had 28 points (on 12-of-15 shooting) and seven assists in his home debut for the 76ers as they topped the Jazz 113-107.

Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. had a career-high 27 for the Grizzlies in their 112-104 win against the Kings.

Duds of the Night

The Wizards made only three of 17 3-point attempts in a 115-104 loss to the Nets.

Highlight

It didn’t look like there was any way Anthony Davis could finish this alley-oop, until he did.

Thon Maker hammers the basketball into the stands.

Thon Maker denies it at the bucket! 👀 MIL takes the 3rd quarter 46-17.#FearTheDeer 91#BullsNation 80 WATCH on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/7QNVRSaBvU — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2018

What’s Next

Kings (8-7) at Rockets (7-7) 8 p.m. ET — The Kings, who were 27-55 a year ago, look like a different team in the early going, thanks in large part to their high-scoring backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield, who are both averaging around 19 points per game. The Rockets have also looked like a different team this year … but definitely not in a good way.