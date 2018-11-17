Backup center John Henson is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left wrist that will require surgery, the Bucks announced Friday.

Backup center John Henson is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left wrist ligament, the team announced Friday.

Henson suffered the injury Nov. 6 against the Trail Blazers but was able to play the next three games before reporting discomfort ahead of the team’s game Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

The team didn’t put a timeline on his return, but according to Yahoo Sports, which cited unidentified sources, Henson is expected to miss at least 12 weeks with the injury but could return later this season, most likely after All-Star break.

In 14 games this season, Henson is averaging 5.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.5 minutes.